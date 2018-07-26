Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan elections

Pakistan cricket legend turned opposition stalwart Imran Khan claimed victory Thursday in the country's tense elections, following accusations of poll rigging by rival parties.
“We were successful and we were given a mandate,” Khan said during a live broadcast.
“I came into politics because I wanted Pakistan to become the country that Jinnah had envisioned. This has been a historic election,” said Khan in a televised speech in Islamabad, referring to the country’s founding father.
“I want to thank Allah for this opportunity to serve the nation. Through its ups and downs; I am grateful for being given this chance,” he said.
Khan, 65, campaigned on populist promises to build a “New Pakistan” and vowed to eradicate corruption, clean up the environment and construct an “Islamic welfare” state.
Khan’s support from the Pakistan Army’s and his support to Islamist voices have given rise to apprehensions that he would take a harder position on engagement with India than the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
He has been an outspoken critic of the US-led war in neighboring Afghanistan as well as China’s massive investment in Pakistan, which has racked up millions of dollars in debt to Beijing.
Rex Thursday, 26 July 2018 18:34
It's Sanga's time now in Sri lanka. Rajapaksa's are shivering in fear...
Reply : 0 1
sam Thursday, 26 July 2018 19:31
Arjuna, Please don't dream. It is not applicable and will not happen in SL
Reply : 0 1
Jaffna Logic Thursday, 26 July 2018 19:35
He was an effective and a stylish cricketer through which he became very popular not just in Pakistan but in all the cricket playing nations. But his strength to rule Pakistan has not much to do with cricket. He has a vision for Pakistan and refused to be looser even though he endured so many setbacks. Coming from a good family and an Oxford degree was the backbone of who he really turned out to be. While we all wish him to take Pakistan away from the corruptions in a new direction,we must be careful not to encourage any other cricketer,however good they may have been with the bat and ball,to try to do an Imran Khan.
Reply : 0 0
Sumal Thursday, 26 July 2018 19:37
We want Sangakara as president and Mahela as Prime minister. Can UNP support this proposal? We do not want the return of Mafia.
Reply : 0 0
