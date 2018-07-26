Railway unions launch two-hour sudden strike

Railway Trade Unions have launched a two-hour sudden strike over a land issue, Railway Trade Union Alliance Co-Convener Lal Ariyaratne said.
All train services starting from Colombo Fort have come to a standstill due to the strike.
He said the strike would be effective from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m.
