Handover mobile phones, SIM cards: Notices in Welikada Prison

2018-07-26 11:10:57

Welikada Prison officers had displayed notices inside the prisons premises ordering the inmates to handover any mobile phones or SIM cards to officers immediately, if they had any.

Prisons sources said the notices were put up in places where inmates and prisoners frequent.

The notices said that those who handed over mobile phones or SIM cards before raids in the cell, would be pardoned and those, who failed to do so and caught with such devices after the given date, would receive maximum punishment.

Earlier, the Justice and Prisons Ministry said that it would take action against inmates and prisoners, who used mobile phones and SIM cards.

Proposals were also made to fix electronic equipment to prevent the use of mobile devices within prison premises. (Chamara Sampath)