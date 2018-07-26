Thewarapperuma stranded outside Yala National Park

2018-07-26 12:20:08

Wildlife Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma was left stranded outside the main entrance of Yala National Park on Tuesday, after he sent back to the ministry the crew cab in which he arrived.

The Deputy Minister said he sought the ministry’s permission to get the crew cab released so he could explore the park in search of an injured sloth bear.

Speaking to journalists outside the national park, the Deputy Minister said a video of a sloth bear with injuries on its head was sent to him by a group of trishaw drivers.

“The injured bear is in Horowpothana. I came here with the crew cab and my other vehicle which cannot be used to explore the park. However, I was told by the ministry to return the vehicle immediately. Since it is not my property, I sent it back,” he said.

The Deputy Minister and several other visitors remained outside the national park because the entrance was locked and there was no gateman.

Video by Roshan Gunesekera