Subscribe

Mannar mass grave: Skeletal remains of 53 unearthed

2018-07-26 12:17:04
0
1126

Skeletal remains belonging to 53 individuals had been unearthed by yesterday from excavations of the mass grave in Mannar Sathosa Building Site, Judicial Medical Officer S. Rajapaksa said today.

He said the excavations of the site were being done under the supervision of Mannar Magistrate T.G. Prabhakaran.

He said 34 out of 53 skeletal remains that had been unearthed were sealed and placed at the Mannar Magistrate’s Court.

The excavations of the site began after some skeletal remains were found while digging a foundation for the Sathosa building by workers in March. (Romesh Madushanka)

  Recommended Articles

Carry eco Certificate always: Police

The carrying of Vehi...

I never took orders from members of the Rajapaksa family

Secretary to the f...

â€˜Gac fruitâ€™ now in Sri Lanka

The Department of Ag...

Sri Lanka meet Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka ...

Mannar can be developed as Dubai City: Champika

Although there&rsquo...

Swim Week Colombo - Day 1

Day 1 of Swim Week C...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty