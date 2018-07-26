Subscribe

London-bound Uduwe Thera asked to disembark flight

2018-07-26 10:55:29
0
134

Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thera, who was to leave for England, has been asked to disembark the flight this morning over an issue in the travel ban date on the court order.

Immigration and emigration official said even though the travel ban on the thera had been temporarily lifted between August 26 and September 12, he could not be allowed to leave earlier than that. (T.K.G. Kapila)

