London-bound Dhammaloka Thera asked to disembark flight

Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka Thera, who was to leave for the UK, had been asked to disembark the flight this morning over an issue in the travel ban date on the court order.
Immigration and Emigration official said even though the travel ban on the Thera had been temporarily lifted between August 26 and September 12, he could not be allowed to leave earlier than that. (T.K.G. Kapila)
KOLA KOTIYA Thursday, 26 July 2018 11:56
NO BODY IS ABOVE THE LAW. LAW SHOULD BE EQUAL TO EVERY CITIZEN
Reply : 7 127
stardust Thursday, 26 July 2018 12:04
so what Today is 26th and ban lifted. via DM Android App
Reply : 86 17
BV Thursday, 26 July 2018 18:38
Read the article completely please before you comment today is 26th of July and not 26th of August.The ban has been lifted from 26th August to September 12th.
Reply : 0 15
Wire Maru Thursday, 26 July 2018 17:19
How come the Emigration officers stamped his passport to leave the country!!!!
Reply : 0 10
SEPARATER. Thursday, 26 July 2018 17:41
CAN AGITATE FOR SEPARATE AIRPORT AND. FOR SEPARATE IMMIGRATION OFFICERS . via DM Android App
Reply : 1 3
Piyumi Fernando Thursday, 26 July 2018 17:45
Will this situation be the same if Uduwe Thera is a strong supporter of Yahapalanaya?
Reply : 6 6
PREMKUMAR Thursday, 26 July 2018 19:53
First at all how he passed through the immigration desks? Definitely without some inside help he couldnâ€™t make it. Investigate that also.
Reply : 1 15
Me Thursday, 26 July 2018 21:23
If he ban was imposed in SL who the hell was he allowed to depart from BIA by immigration morons?
Reply : 0 7
Ceylon Thursday, 26 July 2018 21:56
Howcome a monk has this much money for foriegn travels???.
Reply : 0 1
Buddhist Thursday, 26 July 2018 22:19
For having an elephant calf this monk is not allowed to travel abroad. But Basil who has stolen so much of money is allowed to go on a long trip. What Justice is this?
Reply : 1 0
