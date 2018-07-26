174 Indian boats in SL custody to be released

2018-07-26 09:40:01

Sri Lankan government has ordered for the release of 174 boats that have been taken into their custody from 2014 to June, 2018, Indian Today reported.

Based on the order, 50 boats were released on Wednesday and 27 more boats are likely to be released on Thursday.

By Saturday all boats need to be handed over to the Sri Lankan external ministry, said the Attorney General of Sri Lanka today.

Five trawler owners have been summoned to the Sri Lankan court for illegal fishing and crossing the international maritime borderline, these five trawler owners will have to assemble as per the earlier order and the fate of their boats will be decided by the Sri Lankan court.

Most of the trawlers belong to fishermen from Pudhukottai, Nagapattanam, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal, Tanjore.