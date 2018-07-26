Top-level Chinese CP to tour SL from August 1

A top-level delegation attached to the Communist Party of China (CPC) will undertake a tour of Sri Lanka starting from August 1, it is learnt.
According to political sources, a delegation attached to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee would arrive here to interact with the leaders of the Sri Lankan political parties.
The delegation is led by Guo Yezhou, who is the Vice-Minister of the International Department.
The CPC is maintaining relations with all the major political parties in Sri Lanka.
The CPC has sought to tie up with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) which is the newest political force to reckon with in Sri Lanka. (Kelum Bandara)
Kingsley Wijesinhe Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:01
Tour Sri Lanka? For what? To identify more areas to be taken on 99 year lease?
Reply : 1 5
morris Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:08
wish a pleasant stay in the beautiful island of sri lanka
Reply : 4 1
lkboy Thursday, 26 July 2018 10:18
For what? To give more debt?
Reply : 0 0
Alex Thursday, 26 July 2018 10:21
Sorry,we have had enough of this noodle soup.
Reply : 0 0
Unchikun Thursday, 26 July 2018 10:28
The Afghan Bai? Better visit NY.
Reply : 0 0
Jude Thursday, 26 July 2018 11:01
Before Chinese visited as tourists to SL!! Now they come to take Inventory!!!
Reply : 0 0
