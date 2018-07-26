Top-level Chinese CP to tour SL from August 1

2018-07-26 08:00:26

A top-level delegation attached to the Communist Party of China (CPC) will undertake a tour of Sri Lanka starting from August 1, it is learnt.

According to political sources, a delegation attached to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee would arrive here to interact with the leaders of the Sri Lankan political parties.

The delegation is led by Guo Yezhou, who is the Vice-Minister of the International Department.

The CPC is maintaining relations with all the major political parties in Sri Lanka.

The CPC has sought to tie up with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) which is the newest political force to reckon with in Sri Lanka. (Kelum Bandara)