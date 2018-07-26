UNP WC to decide on action against Vijayakala next month

The United National Party (UNP) Working Committee (WC) is to make the final decision on former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran when it meets next month, UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim said yesterday.
Speaking to journalists, Mr Hashim said the WC was informed that
Ms Maheswaran would be summoned for questioning by the party soon. “Action will be taken thereafter,” he said.
Former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran was at the centre of a controversy after she called for the resurgence of LTTE recently.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had informed the working committee that the provincial council election could be held in December if the polls for councils other than the North are to be held while it could be held in January next year if it involves all the provincial councils.
This was the response of the PM when the members of the working committee stressed that the election should be held as soon as possible. The party had also decided that the election should be held under the present proportional representation system.
UNP Spokesman Harin Fernando, who spoke to the media, confirmed that the working committee had discussed the conducting of the provincial council election as well as the development programmes of the government including the Gam Peraliya programme.
The working committee had also decided to look into the possibility of increasing Samurdhi benefits to the people. (Yohan Perera)
ANTON Thursday, 26 July 2018 08:46
LEAVE THIS WOMAN ALONE AND DECIDE ON ACTIONS AGAINST AVAA KALLI AND SOUTHERN UNDERWORLD GANGS.
Reply : 3 2
Ronnie Bugger Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:01
This is all a lot of BS. The lady has been expelled from the party which means she has also lost her ministerial title and privileges. Since her public comments has been found inflammatory, let the CID handle it from there after.
Reply : 1 2
Siyabala Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:40
It was UNP''s conscience she expressed how can they hold inquiries? Other than keep on postponing .
Reply : 1 1
Palugaswewa Thursday, 26 July 2018 10:24
Final acid test to see whether UNPers and their leader possess backbone.
Reply : 0 0
Jude Thursday, 26 July 2018 11:29
Moment she's expelled from UNP, she's going to launch her Own party!!!?? Mark my word!! She don't need any introduction!!! The platform is set!! Well, it's only matter of time!!!
Reply : 0 0
Krishantha Thursday, 26 July 2018 11:31
No worries folks.by next month people will forget what she told
Reply : 0 0
