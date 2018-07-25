Carry eco certificate always: Police

The carrying of Vehicle Emission Test (VET-eco test) certificate had been made compulsory due to complaints about the existence of fake certificates, the Police said today.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror Director of Traffic Administration and Road Safety SP Indika Hapugoda said several rackets had been operating to create forged VET Certificates.
Accordingly, the failure to carry VET Certificate would lead to a spot fine of Rs. 500 following the Extraordinary Gazette Notification that was issued on January 15.
The number of traffic offences that deserve fines had been increased from July 15, which includes the failure of carrying the emission certificate.
Under the important information section of the VET certificate, it clearly mentioned the availability as ‘VET Certificate has to be carried with the vehicle’ printed on the back of the certificate.
“There is nothing a Police officer could do but implement the law,” SP Hapugoda said.
The Gazette Notice says:
The Emission Certificate and Certificate of Fitness issued in respect of a motor vehicle under this section shall be
(a) carried in that vehicle at all times; (b) made available for inspection on demand by a police officer, Grama Niladhari or Examiner or authorized officer appointed under this Act, or by any person authorized in writing by the Commissioner - General :
“Provided, however, that such certificate shall be produced when required, before a Court, the Commissioner - General or a Licensing Authority,” it said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
JuniorCitizen Thursday, 26 July 2018 00:53
These rules are fine, but please educate the cops about hybrid vehicles.. i was stopped by cops twice this week and spent minutes explaining to them that my Prius cannot have a VET. They seemed clueless and i had to demonstrate to 1 one cop that the engine cuts off when idle before he let me go..
Reply : 0 48
mohamed Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:34
Great move , the vehicle that emits smoke must be heavily penalized or made not road worthy . today the no reason for air pollution is this smoke everywhere and people cant breath fresh air
Reply : 1 6
RDF Thursday, 26 July 2018 04:42
The emission certificate validity is only for 60 days since its issuing. Therefore what is the importance of having it in the vehicle thereafter. Another stupid law.Please try to uphold the more important safety laws which the Police truns a blind eye.
Reply : 2 55
Kanchana Thursday, 26 July 2018 05:20
Why on earth should we carry this if the license is issued only based on the VET? Are the law makers so stupid?
Reply : 1 65
Rasheed Thursday, 26 July 2018 11:41
Reason is to check the forged VET. You drive a car with black smoke and still if you have a recently issued VET then there is something wrong.
Reply : 3 8
Arnold Thursday, 26 July 2018 06:21
Screw all this and start the light railway system. We are sick of using small and cheap vehicles (but which still costs its weight in gold, in SL due to the heavy import duty imposed in order to sustain the politicians).
Reply : 3 40
Kingsley Wijesinhe Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:10
Kanchana is right on both counts.1. The revenue licence is issued only if the VET certificate is produced, so there is no necessity to carry the VET certificate as long as the revenue licence is there.2. Lawmakers are so stupid.
Reply : 1 16
Palugaswewa Thursday, 26 July 2018 11:01
Spot fine should be imposed on the officer who has issued revenue license on a forged VET certificate.Or else police should arrange a traffic police cop to check all VETc's at the place where revenue license are issued -if you are so keen on forged certificates. Check your brains first.That can be done by us.
Reply : 1 7
bul Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:29
You can obtain VET certificate for failing vehicles, by paying 500.00 Rs to Technicians at the center and there are many irregularities at those centers
Reply : 1 10
shan Thursday, 26 July 2018 09:36
welcome initiative those who fake the test and drive a vehicle with smoke must be fined and made them rectify the issue before they drive on the road . our beautiful country having a very bad quality of air due to this
Reply : 0 5
Niz Thursday, 26 July 2018 10:59
Do Bus Drivers carry the Eco Test?
Reply : 0 10
Jude Fernando Thursday, 26 July 2018 17:02
Can somebody please clarify this for me? Is it true that VEC law applies only for private vehicles? I understand that Government vehicles do not require same.
Reply : 0 0
