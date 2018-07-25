Subscribe

China-India in N-E housing tussle: Rajitha

2018-07-25 19:34:15
A diplomatic wrangling between India and China on the construction of 50,000 houses in the North and East had stalled the project, Cabinet Spokesman and Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne said today.

He told the media at the weekly Cabinet briefing that India’s cost for a unit in the housing project was Rs. 1.3 million, while China quoted Rs. 2.2 million a unit and that India has opposed it.

“We expect to speak to two parties because both countries are our close friends,” he said.

“The Cabinet expects an official report on the issue by next week and I have no doubt that we can resolve this amicably within ourselves,” Minister Senaratne added.

Minister Senaratne said the Government’s main concern was to build houses for displaced people in the North and East and a dispute between two friendly countries must not delay it.

He added that India had already built 40,000 housing units and handed over to displaced families.

Asked whether the issue came for discussion at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, he said no and added a committee of officials had been appointed to discuss the matter with both countries and arrive at an amicable solution and submit a report to the Cabinet.(Sandun A Jayasekera)

  Comments - 1

  • lalindra Wednesday, 25 July 2018 20:34

    Is Sri Lanka a sovereign state or a " Colony" of China and India?????

    Reply : 0       6

