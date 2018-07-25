Woman nabbed with Rs. 3mn worth gold Jewellery

2018-07-25 17:15:04

A 30-year-old Sri Lankan woman was arrested this morning at the BIA with gold biscuits and jewellery worth Rs. 3 million.

He said the woman was from Wellampitya and arrested with gold jewellery and biscuits weighing five kilograms at the airport Green Channel attempting to smuggle them into the country from Kuwait, Customs media spokesman and Deputy Director Sunil Jayarathne said.

“The jewellery and biscuits weighing 5.185 kilograms was valued at Rs.30,693,955,” he said. The gold biscuits and jewellery was found concealed in her undergarments, he said. Customs officers had searched the woman due to her suspicious behaviour and the unusual walking style.

“After the Customs officers became suspicious on her and scanned her and later found out the gold jewellery and biscuits were hidden in her undergarments tied on to a belt,” Mr. Jayarathne said.

Further Investigations into the case were being carried out under the guidance of the Customs Director Airport by Deputy Directors O.J Obeysekera, S.P. Kiriwaththuduwa and Superintendent A.N. James along with Customs Superintendent H.H.D.A.L Siriwardhana Assistant Superintendent Nuwan Abeynayake A.K.R. Samanjith, Sri Lal Wjewardhene and H. Guruge. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

Pix by Prasad Muthukuda