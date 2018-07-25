Canâ€™t bring in NCM against MR because of an article: Ajith

2018-07-25 10:21:55

It is not possible to bring in a no-confidence motion against former President Mahinda Rajapaksa just because of an allegation that has been made against him in a newspaper article, Deputy Minister Ajith Mannapperuma said yesterday.

Mr. Mannaperuma said this in response to a question asked by journalists at a media briefing last morning. He was responding to a question raised by journalists with regard to a report which has said some UNPers have wanted a no-confidence motion brought in against Mr. Rajapaksa.

“We need to have proper information on the allegations if a no-confidence motion is to be brought in. UNP will bring in such a motion only after finding proper facts and proof on the allegation. We cannot bring in any confidence motion because of an allegation made in a news paper article,” he said. (Yohan Perera)