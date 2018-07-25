Mattala baby elephant is genetically deformed: Wildlife Dept.

2018-07-25 16:31:45

The disable baby elephant found in Hambantota Suriyawewa had been diagnosed as congenitally deformed, Wildlife Health Director Dr. Tharaka Prasad said.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said a group of Wildlife officers had found the one-year-old disabled calf this Sunday during a wildlife mission in Suriyawewa Hambantota.

“The baby jumbo was seen hobbling with the assistance of its trunk because its front legs were deformed,” Dr Prasad said.

Dr.Prasad said although the baby elephant was found with minor injuries, the calf’s deformity was not a result of any external attack.

“It is impossible to cure such genetically deformed animals. However, we will do our best to apply necessary remedies,” Dr. Prasad added.

He said the baby elephant was currently undergoing treatment at the Udawalawa Eth Athuru Sewana. (Sheain Fernandopulle)