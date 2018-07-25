Mattala baby elephant is genetically deformed: Wildlife Dept.

The disable baby elephant found in Hambantota Suriyawewa had been diagnosed as congenitally deformed, Wildlife Health Director Dr. Tharaka Prasad said.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said a group of Wildlife officers had found the one-year-old disabled calf this Sunday during a wildlife mission in Suriyawewa Hambantota.
“The baby jumbo was seen hobbling with the assistance of its trunk because its front legs were deformed,” Dr Prasad said.
Dr.Prasad said although the baby elephant was found with minor injuries, the calf’s deformity was not a result of any external attack.
“It is impossible to cure such genetically deformed animals. However, we will do our best to apply necessary remedies,” Dr. Prasad added.
He said the baby elephant was currently undergoing treatment at the Udawalawa Eth Athuru Sewana. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
dave Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:39
poor thing!
Reply : 0 9
Chari Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:49
Result of inbreeding. This is the fate of our elephants long term with habitat destruction.
Reply : 0 0
C.K.Lankaputhra Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:04
Aiyo! See, Even the animals cannot escape from 'Karma.God bless him.
Reply : 0 0
Gamarala Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:37
If the conditon of this baby elephant cannot be reversed it may be better to put it to sleep rather than prolong the agony of it's suffering. It appears the condition is not reversible so its best to euthanize this unfortunate animal.
Reply : 1 3
Anil Wednesday, 25 July 2018 19:06
God Bless for the baby elephant and group rescued. Please forward this video world wide which is very rare to see a deformed baby elephant in this world. Very sad and emotional.
Reply : 0 0
