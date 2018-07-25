Protesting HNDF students tear-gassed

2018-07-25 15:40:03

The Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesting Inter Higher National Diploma Federation (HNDF) students at the Lotus Roundabout today.

The students marched towards the Presidential Secretariat from Punchi Borella urging the authorities to increase the Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

The Lotus Road was temporarily closed during the protest and Police Anti Riot Squad used teargas and water cannon to disperse the students.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, HNDF Convener Shehan Viduranga said that their syllabus had also not been updated for several years.

He said that they did not have sufficient lecturers as well.

Mr Viduranga said the student enrollment for Higher National Diplomas had also been curtailed and the authorities attempt to suppress the union members.

About 1,000 students participated in the protest, while five students sustained injuries during the clash.

Two of the injured were undergoing treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)