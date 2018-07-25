Police records Danushkaâ€™s statements over rape allegation

The Kollupitiya Police has recorded a statement from Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka in connection with the incident, where a Norwegian woman was allegedly raped by one of his friends at a star class hotel in Kollupitiya.
The Kollupitya Police arrested a 26-year-old Sri Lankan holding a UK passport, on Sunday (22) night after the 23-year-old Norwegian woman lodged a complaint with the Police, stating that she was raped at the hotel in Kollupitiya on Saturday.
However, the Police ruled out cricketer’s involvement to the rape case.
According to the Police, the victim woman and her friend, who is also a Norwegian, had arrived in Sri Lanka on July 15 for a visit.
One of the women had maintained a connection with Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka through social media.
It was reported that the cricketer had contacted the Norwegian woman and allegedly taken her to their hotel on Saturday night along with her friend.
Later, the friend of Danuskha had also joined with them.
Investigation revealed that the cricketer had paid the bills and his friend, had allegedly raped the Norwegian woman when the cricketer was asleep in the same room.
The suspect was arrested and remanded till tomorrow by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.(DS)
stardusr Wednesday, 25 July 2018 15:24
sounds fishy via DM Android App
Reply : 0 35
deshan.048518 Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:11
Is this 1st of April?
Reply : 0 31
Gamaya Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:27
Oh these women...... go into hotel rooms with young men and then cry rape! I know I will now be called a misogynist. NO I am not. Good advice I give to any woman: don't walk into undesirable situations unless you wish to be desired.
Reply : 3 2
Wise Donkey Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:29
Hard to believe that one was asleep when the other raped the girl without the other's knowledge. There is something fishy from the word go..........
Reply : 1 48
Sutha Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:33
The cricketer is asleep ??!!!
Reply : 0 38
Siva Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:35
Sounds extremely suspicious. He was asleep while a woman was being raped?
Reply : 0 3
Kaush Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:56
"One of the women had maintained a connection with Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka through social media." So question is why they agreed to go to the room with two guys and spend the night?
Reply : 0 3
Ash Wednesday, 25 July 2018 16:59
Qualified to become a politician in SL
Reply : 0 3
Indyd Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:06
Of course he is a victim of an indecent act..He was just watching the rape seen and just mas..ting..folks..Please let him go..
Reply : 0 2
Rp Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:14
He sounds guilty to me unless he was passed out from alcohol or drugs
Reply : 0 3
Upul Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:18
I do not want to jeopardise his cricketing career, but, his statement is not convincing.
Reply : 1 2
à¶»à¶‚à¶¢à¶±à·“ Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:36
Hyenas attack as a pack.. and dogs will be dogs
Reply : 0 2
Chris Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:36
He must have been drunk or on drugs to be asleep in the same room a rape is taking place. Kollupitiya Police is obviously covering up something. I wish the truth will surface soon. He can be the best cricketer in the world but if he is a rapist he must be punished.
Reply : 0 4
Pramod Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:46
check DNA
Reply : 0 2
Pramod Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:46
check DNA
Reply : 0 2
REEZ Wednesday, 25 July 2018 17:52
I have heard of sleeping beauty. This is sleeping cricketer. While is friend is riding. Not sure of the women also.
Reply : 0 2
Labby Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:02
What man will fall asleep while there is live sex going on in the same room? Whoever made this statement must think we are highly stupid to believe this crap.
Reply : 0 3
Alpha Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:06
WOW , This will supercede the " mata mathaka na syndrome "
Reply : 0 1
Pramod Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:10
check DNA
Reply : 0 1
Mandayan Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:15
He was in deep sleep while a rape was going on in the same room and the Police seems to have taken the story!!
Reply : 0 2
Siv Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:21
Danushka are you cricktwr or raper? What SLC going to do? Investigation?
Reply : 0 0
Dr.Siri Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:25
DNA study on the relavent areas will reveal the truth
Reply : 0 1
Clueless Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:34
"friend, had allegedly raped the Norwegian woman when the cricketer was asleep" opposite of mata mathaka neha
Reply : 0 2
Patta Wednesday, 25 July 2018 18:53
Must have booked a penthouse for 200$ .....lolMust find out hotel he was staying.Date night ruined
Reply : 0 0
Mahir Wednesday, 25 July 2018 19:27
Ah, ah ha....we need a Funny Caption for this saga...
Reply : 0 0
Jude Wednesday, 25 July 2018 19:31
Wow, you can't script this kind of story for a movie!!???
Reply : 0 0
