103 kg of heroin: PNB found prisons officials contact details on main suspect phone

2018-07-25 09:49:11

The Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) said they have found a list of about eight contacts numbers suspected to be of prison officials, from a mobile phone of the the main suspect arrested with the stock of 103 kg of heroin early this month.

PNB Director SSP T.C.A. Danapala said they had launched an investigation into the matter to determine whether prison officials had a connection with the main suspect.

He said the PNB are investigating to determine whether the contact numbers and the names were on the phone exactly belonging to prisons officials.

Two persons including the main suspect, Mohammad Zuhair Mohammad Mahir (29) were arrested by the PNB with 103.9 kg of heroin valued Rs. 1,248 million on July 7 in Kalubowila and Battaramulla.

The investigation also revealed that the main suspect who was a resident of Dehiwala was handled by a drug smuggler known as Dharmaraja Surendran alias Susei who was in remand custody since 2013.

Susai has been maintaining telephone contact with Mohammad Mahir while in remand custody.(Darshana Sanjeewa)