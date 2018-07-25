India, UAE help sought to trace SL criminals

The government has initiated talks with the authorities of India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to trace some Sri Lankan underworld criminals living in hiding in these countries, Law and Order Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said yesterday.
Minister Bandara told Daily Mirror that India had agreed to extend its fullest possible cooperation to trace and repatriate some criminals living there.
“We find that several underworld leaders have escaped to India. They operate their crimes here from India. Also, there are some criminals living in Dubai,” he said.
The Ministers said the police would set up new units to deal with drug trafficking.
“We have increased raids. We deal with all including street pushers,” he said.
Earlier, President Maithripala Sirisena announced that he would implement the death penalty on those convicted for drug trafficking. He said those death row criminals operating drug businesses still from their prison cells would be hanged first. (Kelum Bandara)
Ronnie Bugger Wednesday, 25 July 2018 09:16
No need to bring these persons back. A waste of money and time. Send some trained assassins with license to kill and finish them off where they are found.
Reply : 4 8
Zub Wednesday, 25 July 2018 09:18
What were you guys doing all this time? You house came to power with the promise of eliminating all criminal activities and now you have initiated after 3 years.
Reply : 3 6
Chryshan K Wednesday, 25 July 2018 09:31
Why what about major Criminals in Singapore. Those who robbed financial institutions like central bank and ceylinco group. Probably govt is not really intrusted in getting them down.
Reply : 8 5
