New Constitution only a dream: Ganeshan

Introducing a new Constitution is only a dream because the government has run out of time already, National Integration Minister Mano Ganesan said.

He said this at the National Inter-religious Symposium held yesterday at the BMICH. The event was organised by the National Peace Council.

“I personally feel there is a need for a new Constitution as there are so many problems to be solved. However, it was supposed to be introduced during the first year of the ‘Yahapalana Government’ but we couldn’t make it happen. It is impossible to devise a new Constitution before this government’s term expires,” he said. (Sheain Fernandopulle)