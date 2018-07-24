Vijayakala quizzed over statement on LTTE

2018-07-24 22:03:55

Police Organized Crimes Division has recorded a statement from former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran this evening over a speech made by her calling for the resurgence of the LTTE.

STF Commandant, Senior DIG M.R. Latheef told Daily Mirror that she was questioned nearly four hours at her residence in Jaffna.

Ms Maheswaran had recently said at a public event in Jaffna that there was a huge need of reorganization of the LTTE in the North and East.

She later resigned from her ministerial portfolio after a huge outcry over her remarks from people all over the country. (Darshana Sanjeewa)