Mannar can be developed as Dubai City: Champika

2018-07-24 21:33:02

Although there’s no sufficient water, Mannar District can be developed as Dubai City, if it’s natural resources are properly managed, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Champika Ranawaka said today.

He made this remark while, laying the foundation stone for the new Mannar Bus terminal which is to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 180 million under the Urban Development Authority’s (UDA) ‘Sukitha Purawara’ programme.

Minister Ranawaka said that two oil rigs were discovered in seas off Mannar in 2011 that still remains and another rig was found in 1970 Pesalai.

He also said that Mannar can generate power enough to the entire country via wind power, as such the area can be developed to the standard of Dubai City if these natural resources are utilized economically viable way.

“Although there isn’t water, in future Mannar can be developed easily if we can properly manage our natural resources. UDA has introduced a proper development plan for all five local government bodies in the district. We have already commenced several development projects including developing Silawathura City central,” he added. (Thilanka Kankarathna)