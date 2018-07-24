Failure to declare SL paid trips: British MP suspended

2018-07-24 21:01:24

Members of UK Parliament have voted to suspend Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Ian Paisley for 30 sitting days following his failure to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government in 2013, the BBC reported a short while ago.

Speaker of the House John Bercow called it "a regrettable state of affairs".

Mr Bercow will now formally inform the chief electoral officer of the decision and she has ten working days to set up a petition which, if signed by 10% of North Antrim constituents will lead to a by-election and Mr Paisley having to stand down.

Sir Kevin Barron, chair of the Standards Committee, said they had concluded Mr Paisley was guilty of "serious misconduct".

Mr Paisley has insisted he will fight any by-election to save his Westminster seat if he is forced to stand down.

Mr Paisley's party plays a pivotal role in supporting Theresa May's minority government.

In June 2017, an agreement was reached that the 10 DUP MPs would back the Tories in key Commons votes.

This is one of the longest bans ever to be handed down at Westminster.

Paisley has apologised for not declaring two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He later lobbied the then prime minister on the country's behalf. His party is also considering if it should take action against him.