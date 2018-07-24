China to gift frigate to Sri Lankan Navy

2018-07-24 15:25:39

China will continue to provide various training courses for tri-forces of Sri Lanka and make preparations to hand over a gift frigate to Sri Lanka Navy, a top Chinese military official said on Monday.

Addressing a reception held in Colombo on Monday night to commemorate the 91st anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Senior Colonel Xu Jianwei said Chinese military attaches great importance to improving relations with the Sri Lanka military.

He said Chinese-funded auditorium complex at the Sri Lanka Military Academy would also be completed.

In the past few years, Colonel Xu said two militaries have witnessed the deepening communication and cooperation in the areas of personnel training, joint training and maritime security.

“China is willing to enhance mutual strategic trust and is keen to see both countries continue supporting each other on issues for core interest. China wishes to boost the development of Belt and Road initiative to strengthen the pragmatic cooperation between two countries and two militaries,” he said.

He said as a good and true friend, over the past decades, China has provided powerful support to the social-economic development and military and defence construction of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile，he said the PLA has made indelible historical contribution to the Chinese People's Liberation, socialist construction and reform, safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, maintaining world peace and promoting human progress.

“The PLA has become world-famous as a formidable, civilized and peaceful military force. China adheres to an independent foreign policy of peace and development. Under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on diplomacy, the major-country diplomacy with Chinese Characteristics will uphold high the banner of building a community with shared future and help make the global governance system fair and more reasonable.

China's armed forces advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and will continue to develop military-to-military relations that are non-aligned, non-confrontational and not directed against any third party,” Colonel Xu said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)