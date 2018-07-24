‘Gac fruit’ now in Sri Lanka

2018-07-24 17:41:37

The Department of Agriculture introduced ‘Gac fruit,’ scientifically identified as ‘Momordica cochinchinensis’ to Sri Lanka, that can be successfully cultivated during both dry and wet weather seasons.

The fruit that is found throughout the Southeast Asian region from South China to Northeastern Australia contain high contents of carotenoids (more than ten times of carrots), particularly provitamin A beta-carotene and lycopene.

The Department said that the fruit can be consumed as a green vegetable or as a ripe fruit. The leaves of the fruit can be used as a salad.

The fruit is used to prepare many culinary dishes to Dry Arill, oil, juice, jam and vitamin capsules.

The fruit that grows as vines had been successfully cultivated in Eraminiyaya Farm in Angunakolapelessa.

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera who was on a visit to the farm recently observe the cultivation of this fruit.

He instructed the agriculture officers to widespread the fruit considering its ease of cultivation and the high income that can be earned by farmers. (Thilanka Kankarathna)