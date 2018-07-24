Court issues summons on President, PM for the fourth time

The Colombo High Court today for the fourth time issued summons on the President and the Prime Minister to appear in court for the trial against former General Secretary of UNP Tissa Attanayake.
The court also postponed the trial against Mr Attanayake for October 9.
The trial is over the display of an allegedly fraudulent document to the media during the last Presidential Election for the purpose of affecting the result of common candidate Maithripala Sirisena.
When the case was taken up for trial before High Court Judge Sashi Mahendran, the Judge postponed the case after observing that President Maitripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe were not present in court to give evidence. (T. Farook Thajudeen)
TONY Tuesday, 24 July 2018 17:48
IF THEY ARE NOT INTERESTED TO PROCEED WITH LEGAL ACTION THEY CAN WITHDRAW THE CASE. IF NOT WARRANT SHOULD BE ISSUED TO BOTH OF THEM
Reply : 0 7
ANTON Tuesday, 24 July 2018 19:02
TWO, MOST SENIOR COUNTRY LEADERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW, SO CAN WE BLAME CAMPUS STUDENTS ?
Reply : 0 2
