Shop catches fire in Pettah

A fire broke out in a storeroom located on the third floor of a building at Maliban Street in Pettah a short while ago, the Police said.
They said Police and the fire brigade were engaged in dousing the fire.
Meanwhile, the fire brigade said seven fire trucks had been deployed and that they were yet to receive more information.
They said fire was under control now.
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.