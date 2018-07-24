Subscribe

Wildlife circuit bungalows to be closed for elephant survey

2018-07-24 12:48:21
The Wildlife Conservation Department today said all circuit bungalows of the department would be closed for three-days in September for tourists due to a survey of wild elephants.

It said the country-wide survey would be carried out on September 23,24 and 25.

The department informed that it would not be reserving any circuit bungalow for the tourists on the three days.(DS)

