Woman nabbed with heroin at Mt. Lavinia court premises

A 26-year-old woman from Ratmalana had been arrested within the Mount Lavinia Magistrate Court premises with 22 packets of heroin, this morning, the Police said.
They said the heroin packets were recovered from the woman’s possession when the Police examined her.
The woman has been handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police for further investigation.
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.