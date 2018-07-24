Subscribe

Woman nabbed with heroin at Mt. Lavinia court premises

2018-07-24 11:18:47
A 26-year-old woman from Ratmalana had been arrested within the Mount Lavinia Magistrate Court premises with 22 packets of heroin, this morning, the Police said.

They said the heroin packets were recovered from the woman’s possession when the Police examined her.

The woman has been handed over to the Mount Lavinia Police for further investigation.

