Canadian PM remembers victims of ‘Black July’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he joined with the Tamil-Canadians and members of the Tamil community around the world to mourn families and friends lost during Black July in 1983, in Sri Lanka.
“On this day, we remember the victims of the 1983 anti-Tamil pogroms in Sri Lanka that took thousands of lives and displaced so many from their homes. We join Tamil-Canadians and members of the Tamil community around the world to mourn families and friends lost during Black July, and to reflect on the enduring human cost of the conflict in Sri Lanka, Prime Minster Trudeau said in a statement on the 35th anniversary of Black July
“Black July was a week of destruction and horrific violence that followed decades of escalating tension. The ensuing armed conflict resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and affected the lives of many more.”
“In September 1983, Canada implemented a Special Measures program to respond to the violence in Sri Lanka. This measure helped more than 1,800 Tamils find their way to safety and freedom in Canada, and we thank them for contributing so greatly to the country we enjoy today.
“The civil war ended in 2009, but the process of reconciliation is ongoing. Canada is working closely with the Sri Lankan government and civil society to encourage lasting peace and reconciliation, including a meaningful accountability process that will have the trust and confidence of the victims of war.
“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest sympathies to those who suffered and those who lost loved ones during Black July. Together, we look to the future with hope for accountability, meaningful reconciliation, inclusion, lasting peace, and prosperity,” the Cananian PM added.
Trevor Tuesday, 24 July 2018 12:02
How nice of you to remember your excellency.You are a true Hero to the victims families.Long Live!
Reply : 8 13
Sri Lankan Tuesday, 24 July 2018 12:07
brace yourself for racist comments..
Reply : 2 13
RR Tuesday, 24 July 2018 12:14
More than 90% of the Tamils in Canada are from the North hence they didn’t suffer from the anti-Tamil riots of 1983 which concentrated only in the South.
Reply : 12 9
Pachaya Tuesday, 24 July 2018 12:35
Very correctly, president Trump name him as a " Idiot"
Reply : 12 14
Shan Tuesday, 24 July 2018 12:51
Does he really remember that day? How old was he then?
Reply : 7 8
Arnold Tuesday, 24 July 2018 12:52
Actions speak louder than words. Show your sympathy in action, issue a million immigrant visas for Sri Lankans who are effected by the war and presently by racism.
Reply : 3 8
PC Tuesday, 24 July 2018 12:59
Whilst accepting that July 1983 should never have happened, the Canadian Prime Minister should also talk about the suffering inflicted by the LTTE. He wont, because this is just a political gimmick to garner Tamil votes in Canada.
Reply : 8 15
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.