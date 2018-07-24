Subscribe

Actor Indika Ginige passes away

2018-07-24 09:11:53
Popular actor and singer Indika Ginige passed away at the age of 37 at his residence this morning due to a sudden illness.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Sri Lanka Singers Association (SLASA) President Keerthi Pasquel said Ginige died on the admittance to the Kandy hospital.

The last rites of singer Indika will be held at the Mahaiyawa general cemetery at 4.00 pm. tomorrow.

