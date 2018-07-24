Drug dealer ‘Lasa’s accomplice arrested with heroin worth Rs. 2.4mn

An accomplice, of drug dealer Keselwatte Lasantha alias ‘Lasa’, was arrested by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) with 201.1 grams of heroin worth Rs. 2.4 million at Bandaranayakapura in Welikada last night.
Police said the arrested suspect had been handled by ‘Lasa’ who is currently in prison.
The suspect was identified as a 44-year-old, resident of Borella.
The suspect would be produced in the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today seeking a seven-day detention order.
The PNB officials conducted the raid on the instruction of DIG Sajeewa Medawatta and the direction of SSP T.C.A. Dhanapala.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
Jaliya Tuesday, 24 July 2018 09:20
Police WITH A STRAIGHT FACE said the arrested suspect had been handled by ‘Lasa’ who is currently in prison. incarceration to a single cell is like giving the prisoner a luxury office 24/7 to conduct his illicit business. We need a quick resolution even before the offender is taken in to the custody save lives and taxpayer's earnings.
Jaliya Tuesday, 24 July 2018 09:20
Jayantha Tuesday, 24 July 2018 09:33
This shows police knows the culprits and now they will send to prison so that once death penalty impose it will effect fro that day . so he escape
