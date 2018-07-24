Drug dealer ‘Lasa’s accomplice arrested with heroin worth Rs. 2.4mn

2018-07-24 08:32:42

An accomplice, of drug dealer Keselwatte Lasantha alias ‘Lasa’, was arrested by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) with 201.1 grams of heroin worth Rs. 2.4 million at Bandaranayakapura in Welikada last night.

Police said the arrested suspect had been handled by ‘Lasa’ who is currently in prison.

The suspect was identified as a 44-year-old, resident of Borella.

The suspect would be produced in the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today seeking a seven-day detention order.

The PNB officials conducted the raid on the instruction of DIG Sajeewa Medawatta and the direction of SSP T.C.A. Dhanapala.(Darshana Sanjeewa)