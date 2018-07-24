Gunathilaka ‘innocent’ of rape charges: Police

2018-07-24 02:31:41

Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka, who has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has been declared ‘innocent’ of any allegations of rape.

This was revealed by the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Kollupitiya Police Station.

He said: “We are not holding any further inquiries against this cricketer.”

Gunathilaka’s name came into light when his friend was arrested on allegations of rape, at the same time the 27-year-old all-rounder was suspended by the SLC pending investigation.

“SLC is free to investigate him for breaching the ‘Player Code of Conduct’,” he added.

Gunathilaka’s suspension came after he and his friend were alleged to have taken two female tourists to their hotel.

“We have arrested and remanded his friend who is alleged to have raped a Norwegian girl,” the

officer added.

“It is a non-bailable offence”.

“His friend is a club cricketer in England and he came to Sri Lanka to meet his father,” he added.

This cricketer is a right-handed opening batsman and a medium pacer who plays for Kensington and Chelsea Cricket Club. (Bipini Dani)