Govt. doesn’t want to change Constitution: Namal

2018-07-23 21:14:04

Joint Opposition MP Namal Rajapaksa today said the government was not interested in changing the Constitution and that was why the 20th Amendment had been presented in Parliament as a private member’s bill.

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) presented the 20th Amendment in Parliament to abolish the Executive Presidency.

MP Rajapaksa yesterday said the JVP was also a member of the Steering Committee of the Constitutional Assembly which mandated to draft constitutional proposals.

“The JVP bringing in the 20A is a joke when they are also members of the Steering Committee. This shows the government is neither interested in changing the Constitution nor solving the issues faced by the Sri Lankans including the Tamils,” he told a news briefing.

The news briefing was held to announce the JO’s decision to reschedule the date on which its anti-government protest ‘Janabalaya Kolambata’ would be held.

The MP said former president Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed them to reschedule the protest to September 5 to avoid any form of disruption to the students who would sit for the A/L exams this year.

“Earlier, we scheduled to hold the protest on August 17. However, the A/L exam which will be held till September 1. Therefore, the former president instructed us to reschedule the date to September 5,” he said.

He said their objective is to form a people's government and invited anyone who is against the government to joint them at the protest which will be held in Colombo. (Lahiru Pothmulla)