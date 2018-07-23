Two George Keyt paintings worth Rs. 12mn missing

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today sought public assistance to locate two paintings of veteran artist George Keyt which had been stolen in 2013. It is believed that the masterpieces are worth more than Rs.12 million.
Police said the two paintings -- ‘Mother and Child’ and ‘Vasanthi’ -- had gone missing since July 12, 2013 from a leading company located at No. 130, Glennie Street, Colombo 2. They had been stolen when the office was being relocated.
The ‘ Mother and Child’ oil on canvas painting had been done in 1953 and ‘Vasanthi’ in 1950.
Police requested the public to inform the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit of the CID via 0112- 395248 if they have any leads to the suspect/s or the paintings. George Keyt, born on April 17, 1901 died on July 31, 1993 in Colombo. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
‘Mother and Child’
‘Vasanthi’
Mara Monday, 23 July 2018 17:40
No surprise if this is also credited to my account. MR
Reply : 1 1
Dion Monday, 23 July 2018 17:49
Oh john keells lost your paintings...
Reply : 0 1
Jagath Leanage Monday, 23 July 2018 19:30
It is advisable to check all 225 houses .
Reply : 0 2
ANTON Monday, 23 July 2018 20:03
DEFINITELY IT MIGHT BE FOUND INSIDE A PRIVATE BUS.
Reply : 0 1
ANTON Monday, 23 July 2018 20:12
AT LEAST A FEW PEOPLE SEEMS TO KNOW THE VALUE OF ARTS.
Reply : 0 1
Dee Monday, 23 July 2018 20:23
It took 5 years to start investigation. Should have started in Jan 2015.
Reply : 0 1
Brainmaster Monday, 23 July 2018 21:08
Unbelievable how comes that they took 5 years to discover this crime There must be a very big shot from Keells behind it. I can imagine who. via DM Android App
Reply : 0 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.