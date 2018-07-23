Two George Keyt paintings worth Rs. 12mn missing

2018-07-23 17:21:35

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today sought public assistance to locate two paintings of veteran artist George Keyt which had been stolen in 2013. It is believed that the masterpieces are worth more than Rs.12 million.

Police said the two paintings -- ‘Mother and Child’ and ‘Vasanthi’ -- had gone missing since July 12, 2013 from a leading company located at No. 130, Glennie Street, Colombo 2. They had been stolen when the office was being relocated.

The ‘ Mother and Child’ oil on canvas painting had been done in 1953 and ‘Vasanthi’ in 1950.

Police requested the public to inform the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit of the CID via 0112- 395248 if they have any leads to the suspect/s or the paintings. George Keyt, born on April 17, 1901 died on July 31, 1993 in Colombo. (Darshana Sanjeewa)

‘Mother and Child’

‘Vasanthi’