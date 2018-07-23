Subscribe

SLFP Walapane organiser sentenced to 12-yr imprisonment

2018-07-23 16:24:24
SLFP Walapane organiser and former Chairman of the Walapane Pradeshiya Sabha Jagath Samarahewa was sentenced to 12-year imprisonment by the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate Court today after he was found guilty of misusing state vehicles in 2004.

Magistrate S.U.D. Karaliyadda sentenced the 60-year-old Jagath Samarahewa and another to a 10-year imprisonment over the misuse of state vehicles while the former chairman was sentenced to another two years for illegal possession of a fire arm. (Shelton Hettiarachchi)

  Comments - 1

  • BuffaloaCitizen Monday, 23 July 2018 16:39

    okay fine... get his bail papers ready and let him out in a few days. BS

    Reply : 5       26

