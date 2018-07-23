Subscribe

No-faith motion against Uva CM dismissed

2018-07-23 15:07:38
0
1032

A no-confidence motion which was brought by Independent member Janaka Tissakuttiarachchi against Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath, was dismissed today by the Council’s Chairman A.H. Buddhadasa.

Only seven councillors out of the 34 had signed the motion which was brought against the Chief Minister over a recent speech he made, alleged to have defamed the councillors.

United National Party (UNP) council members were seen wearing black bands as a protest against the speech.

Meanwhile, Councillors Shashindra Rajapaksa, Kumarasiri Ratnayake and Sudarshana Denipitiya made their way to the opposition benches and said they would act independently in protest to the Chief Minister’s speech.

The Chief Minister said his speech had been misinterpreted and that he would apologise to the councillors if it had defamed them. (Palitha Ariyawansha and Prasad Rukmal)

  Recommended Articles

Galle Stadium conundrum: The inside story

Citing UNESCO requ...

HEALTH CAPSULES

Celery has tradition...

Disciplining rowdy bus operators a pressing need

Some private bus ope...

Why build another if Galle stadium won’t be removed? Mahela

Former Cricket capta...

Top salaries of SriLankan publicised on RTIC order

Following an order f...

Swim Week Colombo - Day 1

Day 1 of Swim Week C...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty