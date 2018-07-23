Car catches fire on R.A.de Mel Mw

2018-07-23 14:29:14

A car was gutted in fire outside the Queens’ Cafe on the R.A.de Mel Mawatha in Kollupitiya a short while ago causing heavy traffic.

The Fire Service Department of the Colombo Municipality said they have dispatched fire trucks to the location.

However, the fire trucks have been stuck in the mounting traffic and therefore, the Municipality has requested the Wellawatte fire fighting unit to send fire trucks to the location.

No injuries were reported yet. (TK)

Video by Sanjeewa