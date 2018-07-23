Car catches fire on R.A.de Mel Mw

A car was gutted in fire outside the Queens’ Cafe on the R.A.de Mel Mawatha in Kollupitiya a short while ago causing heavy traffic.
The Fire Service Department of the Colombo Municipality said they have dispatched fire trucks to the location.
However, the fire trucks have been stuck in the mounting traffic and therefore, the Municipality has requested the Wellawatte fire fighting unit to send fire trucks to the location.
No injuries were reported yet. (TK)
Video by Sanjeewa
Cynic Monday, 23 July 2018 16:17
Was there at lunch time and witnessed it all. The fire trucks never arrived. I left after my lunch, and the car was burned to cinders and no fire trucks. Only two youth who tried to stop the flames, to no avail.
G.M. Jayawardena Monday, 23 July 2018 16:38
Had there been a fire extinguishing cylinder in the car as in some other countries which is mandatory to get the road permit in those countries the driver himself could have put off the fire...It is time our folks to think of having such cylinders instead of hanging three lemon fruits in front....
Archimedes Monday, 23 July 2018 16:40
In most other countries (excluding the Indian subcontinent) drivers give way to ambulances and other associated vehicles. Not in Sri Lanka. What are we becoming as a nation?
