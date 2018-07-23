GMOA to launch strike on August 3

2018-07-23 13:52:22

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said today it would resort to an islandwide trade union action on August 3 over ten demands.

However, services of the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Apeksha Hospital Maharagama, De Soysa Maternity Hospital and National Blood Bank would not be affected due to the strike.

Addressing a press conference GMOA Secretary Dr. Harith Aluthge said both state and private sector medical services would be disrupted due to the strike. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)

Video by Buddhi