GMOA to launch strike on August 3

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said today it would resort to an islandwide trade union action on August 3 over ten demands.
However, services of the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Apeksha Hospital Maharagama, De Soysa Maternity Hospital and National Blood Bank would not be affected due to the strike.
Addressing a press conference GMOA Secretary Dr. Harith Aluthge said both state and private sector medical services would be disrupted due to the strike. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Video by Buddhi
ANTON Monday, 23 July 2018 14:09
MBBS ............ MEN , BORNE TO BRING STRIKES.
johan Monday, 23 July 2018 14:13
The GMOA is ruling the country. Government must take firm decision and bring doctors from India or other south asian countries to serve people during strikes.Either introducing mobile units.Other wise recruit more doctors for Army Hospitals. They also can be employed during strikes
Wise Donkey Monday, 23 July 2018 14:30
I strongly suggest that GMOA to called the GMOSA meaning General Medical Officers' Strike Association. Strike is what they are practicing now and not treating patients. What a low down for this noble profession. Practically they have become a laughing stock not only for us but for the whole world.
Prem Monday, 23 July 2018 14:40
Gmoa president is involved in politcs.He was seen in political platforms with opposition leaders.all members of gmoa should get together and throw him out.
sas Monday, 23 July 2018 14:49
" state and private sector medical services would be disrupted due to the strike" I Dont thing Private will be disrupted. All guys will be in duty there in full time.
Dee Monday, 23 July 2018 15:08
The only duty our cheap 'doctors' are good at! Bring in some proper 'doctors' from India. Problems solved.
saman Monday, 23 July 2018 16:04
GMOA president is the right hand of MR ,Vasu told few weeks ago that they will get government officers to strike first from GMOA to support Joint opposition.If government dont take action against GMOA its time for people to take action against these brutal doctors.
Samson Monday, 23 July 2018 16:21
These politicians should normally strike so that their wages can be used for the benefit of the poor, and the govt can recruit kind doctors from other countries at lesser pay.
