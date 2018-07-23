Sri Lanka thrash SA to sweep series 2-0

2018-07-23 13:32:17

Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 Test sweep of South Africa on Monday to record their first series win over the Proteas since 2006 after an emphatic 199-run victory in the second Test.

Rangana Herath claimed six wickets with his left-arm spin to help bowl out the visitors, who were chasing 490 for victory, for 290 in the second session of day four in Colombo.

It was also South Africa's first Test whitewash since they went down in the island nation 2-0 in a two-match series almost 12 years ago.(AFP)