Sri Lanka thrash SA to sweep series 2-0

Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 Test sweep of South Africa on Monday to record their first series win over the Proteas since 2006 after an emphatic 199-run victory in the second Test.
Rangana Herath claimed six wickets with his left-arm spin to help bowl out the visitors, who were chasing 490 for victory, for 290 in the second session of day four in Colombo.
It was also South Africa's first Test whitewash since they went down in the island nation 2-0 in a two-match series almost 12 years ago.(AFP)
suresh Monday, 23 July 2018 14:56
What if this was on-season? hooo
Reply : 1 2
Lankan Monday, 23 July 2018 14:59
Will we move ahead of England in ICC test ranking since we beat no 2 in test?
Reply : 1 3
Kamala Monday, 23 July 2018 15:28
Happy news. Well done, our beloved country..God bless , Sri Lanka!
Reply : 0 0
Kamala Monday, 23 July 2018 15:30
Happy news. Well done, our beloved country..God bless , Sri Lqanka!
Reply : 0 0
Criminal Monday, 23 July 2018 16:25
If lankan lions being able to win a test series up against world no 2 ranked protea's in off season , just imagine what 'd happen to them when we they arrive in season ; so much for AB's off seasonal comment .
Reply : 0 0
Ram Monday, 23 July 2018 16:53
Present bunch of players are lucky without the threesome who got fined and banned for few games. Better to drop the threesome and proceed
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.