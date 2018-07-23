President releases water to the Kalu Ganga reservoir

2018-07-23 10:40:06

President Maithripala Sirisena inaugurated the filling of water to the Kalu Ganga - Moragahakanda reservoir this morning.

The Kalu Ganga-Moragahakanda project is the biggest multi-functional irrigation project aimed at irrigating parched dry lands in the Rajarata, Wayamba, Central and Eastern Provinces and Vanni in the Northern Province.