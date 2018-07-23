Lankan arrested for allegedly raping Norwegian woman

A 26-year-old Sri Lankan who holds UK citizenship,was arrested by the Kollupitiya police last night in connection with an alleged rape of a Norwegian woman at a star class hotel in Kollupitiya.
Police said the 23-year-old Norwegian woman had lodged a complaint with the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) police stating that she was raped at the hotel in Kollupitiya on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Sports Ministry sources said the arrested suspect is a friend of Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilake whose name had also been mentioned in the complaint lodged by the victim.
The BIA police had handed over the investigation to the Kollupitiya Police.
The Kollupitiya police has arrested the Sri Lankan who was residing at Nawala.
Police said the woman was produced to the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer for a medical examination on Sunday. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
Porta Harry Monday, 23 July 2018 10:31
Second suspect is playing the test match at the moment. When will he be arrested.
Duminda Monday, 23 July 2018 11:31
If those allegations are proved, suspend the guy with immediate effect as mentioned in earlier reports. Send him to welikada prison to play cricket rest of his life time.
Nana Monday, 23 July 2018 11:08
Land like no other..
Gamaya Monday, 23 July 2018 12:34
Now now Nana, Dont bring the land into this. These things happen all over the world. Agreed though the offenders MUST be punished
lkboy Monday, 23 July 2018 11:13
Why isn't the cricketer arrested?
sach Monday, 23 July 2018 12:35
why? The accused is a friend of him? Should you be arrested when your friends are charged?
Bowled Out Monday, 23 July 2018 11:22
Leopards tamed or untamed still doesn't change its attitude! Shame as young as 26!!! Very proud, bravo to the Norwegian lady!
S.P.Ramkumar Monday, 23 July 2018 11:35
This is serious crime. Should be given lifetime imprison
Jaliya Monday, 23 July 2018 11:55
First suspect shall be turned to UK Metro Police for further prosecution. In the UK prison he can be a girlfriend to his cell mate Leon ... the Nigerian pedophile. The second suspect … the cricketer who only has a single stump with no brains can join the bond boys at welikada.
MP Monday, 23 July 2018 12:14
How notorious Sri Lankans are?
