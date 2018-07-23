Army Camps won't be removed immediately: PM in Jaffna

Camps of Security Forces in the North would not be removed immediately but would cease to exist automatically when the situation in the area improves gradually, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday.
Mr. Wickremesinghe said so at a ceremony held to give permanent appointment to voluntary teachers in the North at the Jaffna Hindu College last morning.
“I read a report in a Sinhalese weekly which said Army camps in the North are to be closed down within the next few days. I asked the Army Commander about it and he said there was no such move.
“Then I inquired whether the Northern Chief Minister whether he had ordered the forces to move out of North. He had not done so. These kinds of stories arouse communal hatred. It is not right for anyone to sabotage the reconciliation programme at a time it is progressing gradually,” the Prime Minister said.
“The Army Camps in the North will not be removed. However, they will cease to exist automatically, when the situation in the North improves gradually. There will not be any immediate removal,” he added.(Yohan Perera)
johan Monday, 23 July 2018 09:15
These fabricated stories are from JO.They sell LTTE and Army slogans in south and do politics because last twenty years no proper development they have done and they have nothing to canvass to get sympathy and votes from masses
Reply :
Doratupala Monday, 23 July 2018 09:15
"Asked the CM whether he had odered the forces to move out "......"However they will cease to exist..."Absolute double talk!
Reply :
Hara Monday, 23 July 2018 12:38
Pity Doratupala does not seem to understand basic English.
Reply :
Chari Monday, 23 July 2018 09:36
All communities suffered during the LTTE's terror period. Hence Army Camps can never be removed. Development and helping the People... a must.
Reply :
SL Monday, 23 July 2018 09:44
He never say what he does ,he just hit.This the cruelty of a our PM cheating it's public .
Reply :
