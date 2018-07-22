SLC suspend Gunathilaka from internationals

Common Sense Monday, 23 July 2018 08:54

Yes!, SLC is right. What about taking disciplinary action against Dinesh Chandimal for his misconduct? Suspension action against him was taken by the ICC and not by the SLC. All have forgotten what ACB had taken action against Smith and Warne despite ICC's actions. We know only to defend our players when World Sport bodies taken action against for wrong doing of our players.Irrespective of the capability or capacity, disciplinary action has to be taken against anybody for wrong doings.

