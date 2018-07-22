SLC suspend Gunathilaka from internationals

Danushka Gunathilaka will be barred from all forms of the game pending the outcome of an investigation, the board said, without specifying the alleged misconduct.
BE FAIR Monday, 23 July 2018 07:57
Sadly our beloved game is also now too corrupted and in decay given the system failures of the bureaucrats. Wonder what is actually in store for the future
Reply : 0 8
Citizen-X Monday, 23 July 2018 08:01
Are codes of conduct only for Cricketers? What about parlimentarians and politicians?
Reply : 1 18
ANTON Monday, 23 July 2018 08:40
HE MUST KEEP IN MIND THAT HE WENT PLAY CRICKET, NOT ANYTHING ELSE.
Reply : 0 10
Common Sense Monday, 23 July 2018 08:54
Yes!, SLC is right. What about taking disciplinary action against Dinesh Chandimal for his misconduct? Suspension action against him was taken by the ICC and not by the SLC. All have forgotten what ACB had taken action against Smith and Warne despite ICC's actions. We know only to defend our players when World Sport bodies taken action against for wrong doing of our players.Irrespective of the capability or capacity, disciplinary action has to be taken against anybody for wrong doings.
Reply : 2 14
Anthony Monday, 23 July 2018 11:47
Common Sense a Big Yes.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.