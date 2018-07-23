Tamil Nadu irrelevant in SL issue - Wigneswaran

Northern Province Chief Minister C. V. Wigneswaran said it was difficult for him to gauge the role of India in resolving the ‘Tamil National Question’ in Sri Lanka because that country seemed to be adopting a non-interference attitude.
In an interview with the Daily Mirror, the Chief Minister said Sri Lanka would have to submit its report on the progress made in this regard to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva in March 2019.
Asked about the kind of influence of South Indian parties, he said Tamil Nadu factor was irrelevant. He said there was a lot of infighting among the parties there.
“Tamil Nadu is irrelevant now. They have their own problems. This is not a matter to be worried about,” he said.
In the absence of the United States, he said there were other countries like the United Kingdom, conscious of Sri Lanka’s issue.
“I believe the pressure on our Government to fulfil its obligations under the Consensus Resolution, will not be any lighter, just because the US has pulled out,” he said.
“I do not think our future is bleak as such. There are ways that pressure can be brought to the Government,” he said. (Kelum Bandara)
Subamaniammahendran Monday, 23 July 2018 08:29
They have many other vitel problems
Reply : 4 12
James Winterton Monday, 23 July 2018 08:39
Daily Mirror, when you interviewed the Chief Minister you should have asked him as to “Why he has never ever talked about the gang rapes and massacres of thousands of Tamil civilians by the Indian Army, but he only seems focused on what Sri Lankan Army did in the final days of the war in May 2009”.
Reply : 13 37
rohaabey Monday, 23 July 2018 08:43
Mr. Chief Minister we had lot of hope when an educated person like you were elected and appointed.We agree that Tamils in Sri Lanka have certain grievances and aspirations. For the betterment of all Srilankans you should help this government to help solve the issues faced by the Tamils. Have a dialog with My3, Ranil, Mahinda and Gota. Do not play politics with these issues and ruin the country.
Reply : 10 40
Jude Monday, 23 July 2018 09:20
So Wiggie!! Indian govt not interested!!! Then Tamil Nadu govt is irrevalant!! Then the Americans are out of the picture!!! And British Govt in a Pickle with Brexit !!! Hey wiggie you're running out of options!!??
Reply : 19 18
Subramaniammahendran Monday, 23 July 2018 09:36
Sinhalese are better majority than Hindi speaking Indian majority Tamils andmoors must learn to undestand
Reply : 12 29
Rameshwaran Monday, 23 July 2018 16:43
Hello Subramaniummahendran, do you know what happened to the Tamil speaking people in SL during 1958,1977,1983,2009 ? Please don't pen matters without knowing the history. Such matters were not carried out by Hindi speaking majority.
Reply : 4 4
iemerald Monday, 23 July 2018 11:56
WHAT THE HELL HAS INDIA GOT TO DO WITH IT. THEY HAVE ENOUGH PROBLEMS WITH HOME GROWN TERRORISTS (LIKE THE VANQUISHEDLTTE TERRORISTS IN SRI LANKA), AND KASHMIR AMONG OTHERS. YOU GOT ISSUES SORT IT OUT WITHIN BY YOURSELVES INSTEAD OF RUNNING TO EVERY FOREIGN TOM DICK AND HARRY FOR SOLUTIONS.
Reply : 4 6
LR Monday, 23 July 2018 14:43
Hello rohaabey ,iemerald the problem is SL government do not have the matured intelligence to solve the ethnic problems. This is due to the country is run by Buddhist monks. Every minister when appointed runs to the mahanayakes for blessing such things never happens in other countries. This ethnic problem has been since Independance. We had 1958, 1977, 1983 and what happened ? During 1983 a leading present Tamil politician in his article in Daily mirror came from Colombo to Jaffna by ship for protection. Thus until and unless there is greater autonomy to United North and East this will not settle down.
Reply : 4 3
