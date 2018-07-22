Large cache of weapons recovered

2018-07-22 19:20:55

A large scale of war equipment, including bombs, belonged to the LTTE had been recovered by the Navy in a three-day-long excavation near an LTTE training camp in Sundipuram, Mullaithivu.

The excavations started on July 18 after obtaining a court order from the Mullaithivu Court.

The court order was obtained after a tip-off was received by the Navy in Mullaithivu and Jaffna that there had been an LTTE training camp in the area during the war period.

During the excavation, various bombs, including two big ‘baba’ mortar shells, ammunition, manufactured by the LTTE were recovered.

The Navy said that it suspected the place could have been an armoury supplying to the training centre of the LTTE. (Romesh Madushanka)