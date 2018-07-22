Subscribe

Austin named envoy to India

2018-07-22 07:40:31
Former Secretary to the President Austin Fernando has been nominated as Sri Lanka's High Commissioner in New Delhi by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Fernando held a number of posts in the public sector before being appointed as Secretary to the President.

The Parliament Committee on High Posts is to examine the suitability of a number of individuals including Fernando who had been nominated as High Commissioners of several countries.

Miss N.M.A. Gunasekera and Anuruddha Kumara Mallikarachchi have also nominated for the post of Sri Lankan High Commissioners for the United Kingdom and South Africa.

  Comments - 1

  • Ceylon Sunday, 22 July 2018 13:46

    failed sirisena is appointing all other failers to high positions.

    Reply : 0       1

