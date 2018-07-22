‘Lokka’ arrested over Maradana shooting

2018-07-22 11:34:38

29-year-old Raveendra Sanjeewa alias 'Lokka' has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) with a fire arm in connection with the shooting incident in Maradana last year where three persons were injured.

Police said the suspect was arrested near a Dematagoda film hall yesterday on charges of aiding and abetting the shooting.

The CCD recovered a revolver, five 9MM ammunitions from the suspect possession. He was identified as a resident of Colombo 12.

At least three individuals were critically injured when they were shot at by two suspects travelling on a bike in Maradana on August 29, last year.