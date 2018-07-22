‘Lokka’ arrested over Maradana shooting

29-year-old Raveendra Sanjeewa alias 'Lokka' has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) with a fire arm in connection with the shooting incident in Maradana last year where three persons were injured.
Police said the suspect was arrested near a Dematagoda film hall yesterday on charges of aiding and abetting the shooting.
The CCD recovered a revolver, five 9MM ammunitions from the suspect possession. He was identified as a resident of Colombo 12.
At least three individuals were critically injured when they were shot at by two suspects travelling on a bike in Maradana on August 29, last year.
channa Sunday, 22 July 2018 11:52
ask him to show hidden weapons for the benift of the innocent civilians
Reply : 0 17
Shehan Sunday, 22 July 2018 11:53
Don't waste time with these notorious criminals. Just pick up and gun down on the spot.
Reply : 1 17
Lokka bon Sunday, 22 July 2018 12:41
He has political contacts enough to make him innocent.
Reply : 1 8
