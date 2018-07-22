Subscribe

‘Lokka’ arrested over Maradana shooting

2018-07-22 11:34:38
3
1362

29-year-old Raveendra Sanjeewa alias 'Lokka' has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) with a fire arm in connection with the shooting incident in Maradana last year where three persons were injured.

Police said the suspect was arrested near a Dematagoda film hall yesterday on charges of aiding and abetting the shooting.

The CCD recovered a revolver, five 9MM ammunitions from the suspect possession. He was identified as a resident of Colombo 12.

At least three individuals were critically injured when they were shot at by two suspects travelling on a bike in Maradana on August 29, last year.

  Comments - 3

  • channa Sunday, 22 July 2018 11:52

    ask him to show hidden weapons for the benift of the innocent civilians

    Reply : 0       17

    Shehan Sunday, 22 July 2018 11:53

    Don't waste time with these notorious criminals. Just pick up and gun down on the spot.

    Reply : 1       17

    Lokka bon Sunday, 22 July 2018 12:41

    He has political contacts enough to make him innocent.

    Reply : 1       8

