Underworld figure ‘Raththa’ arrested in Ja-Ela

2018-07-22 08:06:54
1
310

A wanted underworld figure Dalath Shashendra Ashan Kumar alias 'Raththa' has been arrested by the Special Task Force of Police (STF) yesterday in Ja-Ela.

Police said the 32-year-old suspect had 8.4 grams of heroin and a hand grenade in his possession when the arrest was made.

He was handed over to the Organised Crimes Division for further investigation.(DS)

  Comments - 1

  • ANTON Sunday, 22 July 2018 09:29

    NO NO WE DON'T LIKE TO HEAR THAT WORD ARRESTED ........... KILL THOSE BARBARIANS ON THE SPOT.

