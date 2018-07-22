Underworld figure ‘Raththa’ arrested in Ja-Ela

A wanted underworld figure Dalath Shashendra Ashan Kumar alias 'Raththa' has been arrested by the Special Task Force of Police (STF) yesterday in Ja-Ela.
Police said the 32-year-old suspect had 8.4 grams of heroin and a hand grenade in his possession when the arrest was made.
He was handed over to the Organised Crimes Division for further investigation.(DS)
ANTON Sunday, 22 July 2018 09:29
