Underworld figure ‘Raththa’ arrested in Ja-Ela

2018-07-22 08:06:54

A wanted underworld figure Dalath Shashendra Ashan Kumar alias 'Raththa' has been arrested by the Special Task Force of Police (STF) yesterday in Ja-Ela.

Police said the 32-year-old suspect had 8.4 grams of heroin and a hand grenade in his possession when the arrest was made.

He was handed over to the Organised Crimes Division for further investigation.(DS)