Modi flags off emergency ambulance service in SL via video conferencing

In what can be called an important milestone in India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe launched the island-wide expansion of the 1990 Suwaseriya Emergency Ambulance Service in Jaffna.
PM Modi joined the inauguration ceremony via video conferencing.
Speaking to the audience, PM Modi expressed happiness that his wish to expand the ambulance service in Sri Lanka is now fulfilled.
Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's famous message, PM Modi said he has the same message for Sri Lanka even now.
"The message that I can leave for Jaffna as for the whole of Ceylon is: let it not be 'out of sight, out of mind'," he said.
Promising that India will be one of the first responders to Sri Lanka in good and bad times added that the two countries enjoy a close relationship and India sees Sri Lanka as a trusted partner in the South Asian Indian Ocean family.
As per the scheme, 209 ambulances will be launched in Sri Lanka with a fund of $15.02 million contributed by India.
At present 88 Ambulances have been inaugurated in south and east Sri Lanka and in the future more ambulances will be launched.
Modi also stated that that this new service will provide local employment in Sri Lanka. He said that the ambulance service will also add to the skill-set.
The event saw several senior ministers and other dignitaries from Sri Lanka along with the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
Speaking on the occasion, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasised on the importance of the ambulance service and its contribution in strengthening the bilateral relationships between the two nations.
After their respective speeches, the two prime ministers together flagged Off two ambulance services.
Ranil Wickremesinghe also congratulated PM Modi on winning the trust vote in Parliament.
PM Modi also announced that more such schemes will be proposed when the two leaders meet in India next month.(India Today)
Empulz Sunday, 22 July 2018 09:08
Its a really good initiative praise is to who so ever helped this initiative be a sucess!
Reply : 0 19
Machan Sunday, 22 July 2018 09:15
Thank you Inida. It's a great help. WE NEED DOCTORS TOO.
Reply : 6 18
Mano Sunday, 22 July 2018 10:50
Yes,bring in the Indian doctors and your organs would go missing.
Reply : 12 6
Nagalingham,Jaffna Resident Sunday, 22 July 2018 09:43
I was 18 years old student in Jaffna,when 100 thousand Indian soldiers arrived in planes calling themselves the peace keeping force to protect the Tamils in Jaffna.The paranoid LTTE had problems with the Indians,but the vast majority in Jaffna were innocent and truly believed in the Indian Army.They really thought the Indians came to help them live a peaceful life.But what the Indian Army did to the civilians was shocking brutality of rapes,abductionsand mass massacres. Jaffna had never witnessed such barbarism any time before in its history. So it hurts so much when I hear the Indians are helping Jaffna with new ambulances.How can the Chief Minister Wigneswaran remain treacherously so quiet.
Reply : 10 14
Arujuna Sunday, 22 July 2018 09:52
Are we the dumping ground for the 5th rate Indian technology ? Indians do not have toilets for millions of their people yet they want to help us with ambulances. Indians have other ideas.
Reply : 18 12
Jude Sunday, 22 July 2018 10:19
Whatever it is!! It's a nice gesture from India!! I believe the ambulance service will save lives!!??
Reply : 3 18
Dee Sunday, 22 July 2018 11:23
Thank You. Please send us some proper doctors too. Our free educated so called doctors know only to strike. Patients die.
Reply : 4 8
Tragedy Sunday, 22 July 2018 11:32
Go to Jaffna hospital and one can see The photographs of the shot and killed hospital staff by the Indian forces.
Reply : 2 6
GUJIRTH Sunday, 22 July 2018 11:45
Some ambulances given to your states and occupied regions will also be helpful
Reply : 1 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.